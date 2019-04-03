Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 3

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Huxtable sees talent emerging on NC State's defense

• The Wolfpacker — NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman working towards fall

• The Wolfpacker — NCSU's Dave Doeren prefers live action for spring game

• The Wolfpacker — Report: Jalen Lecque exploring NBA Draft eligibility

• Raleigh News & Observer — West Johnston picks former NC State player Chucky Brown as next head coach

• Raleigh News & Observer — South Carolina gets walk-off home run in upset over No. 3 NC State

• Durham Herald-Sun — None-and-done? NC State signee Jalen Lecque exploring his draft options

• Technician — Gamecocks walk off Wolfpack in Charlotte

• Technician — Wolfpack softball tops Winthrop at home

• Technician — Pack Pros: Turner, Knizner turning heads

• GoPack.com — South Carolina Hands No. 1 #Pack9 First Midweek Loss, 10-8

• GoPack.com — Kiara Leslie Earns AP All-American Honorable Mention Status

• GoPack.com — Softball Defeats Winthrop, 4-2

• GoPack.com — No. 15 Rogers Earns Highest Singles Ranking in Program History

• GoPack.com — NC State Opens Four-Match Road Swing at UNC-Chapel Hill


{{ article.author_name }}