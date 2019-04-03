The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 3
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Huxtable sees talent emerging on NC State's defense
• The Wolfpacker — NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman working towards fall
• The Wolfpacker — NCSU's Dave Doeren prefers live action for spring game
• The Wolfpacker — Report: Jalen Lecque exploring NBA Draft eligibility
• Raleigh News & Observer — West Johnston picks former NC State player Chucky Brown as next head coach
• Raleigh News & Observer — South Carolina gets walk-off home run in upset over No. 3 NC State
• Durham Herald-Sun — None-and-done? NC State signee Jalen Lecque exploring his draft options
• Technician — Gamecocks walk off Wolfpack in Charlotte
• Technician — Wolfpack softball tops Winthrop at home
• Technician — Pack Pros: Turner, Knizner turning heads
• GoPack.com — South Carolina Hands No. 1 #Pack9 First Midweek Loss, 10-8
• GoPack.com — Kiara Leslie Earns AP All-American Honorable Mention Status
• GoPack.com — Softball Defeats Winthrop, 4-2
• GoPack.com — No. 15 Rogers Earns Highest Singles Ranking in Program History
• GoPack.com — NC State Opens Four-Match Road Swing at UNC-Chapel Hill
Tweets of the day
Also visiting NC State on Thursday, very excited to see Raleigh for the first time. #1Pack1Goal— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) April 2, 2019
Really it comes down to your philosophy. Do you want to play it safe and be good or do you want to take a chance and be great. Jimmy Johnson pic.twitter.com/WicNSQ8lbQ— Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel) April 3, 2019
Early look at some numbers I'm working out. Looking at the rotation players from 2015-present Final Four, 56 percent of the juniors/seniors and a Final Four team has an average of 4.8.— Brant Wilkerson-New (@BrantGNR) April 3, 2019
Obviously, a small sample size. Curious what comes out as I add to it. pic.twitter.com/DDp4OmgUly
The @WillBrinson will be joining Mike Glennon for the NC State spring game broadcast on Saturday.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) April 2, 2019
Still no word from The Ocho about my second-screen idea from the Garner bunker
Video of the day
——
