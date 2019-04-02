Report: Jalen Lecque exploring NBA Draft eligibility
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
According to a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony this morning, NC State four-star signee Jalen Lecque has submitted paperwork to see if he’s eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft.
"We're waiting to hear if he's eligible or not," his father, Derrick Lecque, told ESPN. "We're waiting for them to evaluate the transcripts."
Lecque, the nation’s No. 36 overall prospect and No. 6 point guard, is coming off of a postgraduate year at Wolfeboro (N.H.). Brewster Academy. He reportedly told ESPN he could have enrolled in college this past fall as a full qualifier, but since he technically did not receive a high school diploma from Christ School, where he was enrolled for the 2017-18 season, he has to petition the NBA for his draft eligibility.
“Since he is a year removed from his original high school graduating class and turns 19 in the calendar year of the draft, as mandated by the collective bargaining agreement, he appears to have a strong case for inclusion, according to league sources,” Givony reported. “He will need to wait for an official decision before submitting his name for inclusion on the NBA early-entry list, the deadline for which is April 21.”
Lecque — who Givony noted “has a case to be considered the best athlete in the 2019 draft class” — was watched heavily by NBA scouts this year, including when he led his team to the National Prep Championship in March to cap a 34-7 season. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game at Brewester, which is where former NCSU star and ACC Player of the Year T.J. Warren finished his prep career.
The dynamic athlete will have the opportunity to continue showcasing his skills at the Jordan Brand Classic all-star game in Las Vegas April 20.
Rivals.com's Corey Evans noted in late November that Lecque could follow the paths of Thon Maker and Anfernee Simons by jumping straight to the NBA Draft.
Evans asked an NBA scout for his thoughts on whether Lecque should make the jump and was told: “It is a tough call. If he gets cleared to come out this year, he probably gets drafted somewhere, but there are big flaws that could shrink his guaranteed money. If he goes to college and figures out his jumper, he could be a lottery guy. ... I think he and Simons are different. Simons could already shoot. He wasn’t physically there but there were signs he could get a bucket in the NBA. I know Lecque can dunk on NBA players right now, but does he have the skillset to get things done in the halfcourt offense?”
Lecque is currently ranked the No. 76 prospect for the NBA Draft by ESPN.com, and is listed at 14th for the point guard position. Meanwhile, CBS Sports slots him as a shooting guard ranked 52nd overall and 11th at his position, and NBADraft.net tabs him 58th and as a point guard/shooting guard hybrid. In the latter outlet's mock draft, updated March 27, he is predicted to come off the board with the 50th overall pick.
ESPN's most recent mock draft, dated March 19, did not include Lecque among the event's 60 picks.
If Lecque is deemed eligible to be selected in the draft, held June 20 in New York City, but doesn’t like the feedback he is receiving from the league, he will have until May 29 to withdraw his name and continue his basketball career in Raleigh.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook