The four-star Lecque is ranked as Rivals' No. 36 overall prospect and No. 6 point guard in the land.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony this morning, NC State four-star signee Jalen Lecque has submitted paperwork to see if he’s eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft. "We're waiting to hear if he's eligible or not," his father, Derrick Lecque, told ESPN. "We're waiting for them to evaluate the transcripts." Lecque, the nation’s No. 36 overall prospect and No. 6 point guard, is coming off of a postgraduate year at Wolfeboro (N.H.). Brewster Academy. He reportedly told ESPN he could have enrolled in college this past fall as a full qualifier, but since he technically did not receive a high school diploma from Christ School, where he was enrolled for the 2017-18 season, he has to petition the NBA for his draft eligibility. “Since he is a year removed from his original high school graduating class and turns 19 in the calendar year of the draft, as mandated by the collective bargaining agreement, he appears to have a strong case for inclusion, according to league sources,” Givony reported. “He will need to wait for an official decision before submitting his name for inclusion on the NBA early-entry list, the deadline for which is April 21.”