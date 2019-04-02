A year ago, redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman completed 11 of 22 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown and led his squad to a 31-13 win in the spring game.

It was also in Tallahassee, Fla., and for Florida State.

The following fall, Hockman finished third in the quarterback battle for the Seminoles despite his impressive spring and decided to transfer, eventually landing at NC State. But he also learned a valuable lesson in the process.

“Just keeping work hard no matter what happens, even if another guy wins the job just keep pushing yourself, don’t ever give up,” Hockman said. “I think that’s what makes a successful quarterback.”

Hockman cited Tom Brady as an example, noting that Brady at times had to battle for playing time at Michigan and now is on course to be perhaps the best quarterback of all-time in the NFL.

Hockman also has used the lessons from his past experiences at FSU to have a good approach to the QB battle brewing at NC State, featuring Hockman, redshirt sophomore Matt McKay and redshirt freshman Devin Leary. Thus he is not going to put too much stock into Saturday’s spring game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“Every game, every practice is going to be important, but one day is not going to decide a starter,” Hockman stated. “Just if you have a terrible practice that doesn’t mean you’re never going to play, if you have a great practice that doesn’t mean you’re a starter. It’s up and down.

“You just try to stay as consistent as possible, have a good time and be a leader on the field for other guys.”

That’s not to say that Hockman won’t be excited Saturday. He also thinks he will be back in his comfort zone.

“It’s football so there’s going to be adrenaline going,” Hockman noted. “You got big dudes rushing you. Honestly I’ve always liked that. I’ve always felt more comfortable with that. If I’m just throwing routes on air I don’t feel as comfortable as if I got guys running at me.

“That’s just how I’ve always been.”

In the big picture however, the final few practices in spring is part of Hockman’s development, in particular learning the terminology and playbook at NC State.

“First two or three weeks I was still learning, but I feel like I got it down pretty good right now,” Hockman said. “It just takes a few more reps, a few more practices and I’ll be ready to go.”