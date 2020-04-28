The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 28
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, April 28.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State basketball recruiting is trending upward
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50
• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Ernest Ross full of upside
• The Wolfpacker — The NFL Draft in the Dave Doeren era, 2014-17
• Raleigh News & Observer — Kevin Keatts adds 4-star forward Ernest Ross to NC State’s 2021 recruiting class
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle announces top-10 recruiting class
• Technician — Hayden, Trent Hidlay: Same beginning, different stories
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/n1awCxLTgR— ernest ross (@ernestr59591971) April 27, 2020
After a great conversation with @Coachtimbeck, I am blessed and humbled to say I received an offer from @PackFootball. #1Pack1Goal @CoachHoon #humbleandhungry #processoverhype pic.twitter.com/gxKsdQKMYv— MJ Morris (@mj_morris7) April 27, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State #wolfpack @Coachtimbeck pic.twitter.com/MeUr7opS9r— Walker Howard (@Walker_Howard4) April 27, 2020
#HTT is the culture and it works! #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/0TSh2nU6H0— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) April 28, 2020
We had the pleasure of @Murchboy92 interning with our office this past summer. We can't wait to see him play on Sundays with the @Titans! pic.twitter.com/S9we9j22wQ— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) April 27, 2020
#Titans: NC State DT Larrell Murchison 5th Rd. GM Jon Robinson is a former college DL coach so he probably appreciates Murchison’s high-end instincts and effort. Overachiever type that plays better than he looks (and that’s meant as a compliment). Very productive interior DL.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 27, 2020
Top 10 #CFB programs with the most players taken over the last five #NFLDraft that were three star or less recruits coming out of high school. The @Utah_Football lead all teams with 17. #Utes pic.twitter.com/B54sT75aYN— SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) April 28, 2020
2021 Oak Ridge (FL) SG Mike James (@MichaelToReal0) picks up 2 SEC offers as Alabama & Arkansas both extend offers. The 6'6" stud SG has offers from Virginia Tech, St. John's, & NC State. The 2 new offers push him to over 10➕ D1 offers. @AlabamaMBB @RazorbackMBB @SECMBB— Pure Prospects (@PURE_PROSPECTS) April 28, 2020
Omer Yurtseven tells me that he has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and will not return to Georgetown next season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 28, 2020
Significant Big East news.
Some of the prominent picks:— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 27, 2020
Chris Hart, NC State
Kevin McMullan, Virginia
Scott Brown, Vanderbilt
Jake Gautreau, Mississippi State
Nick Schnabel, Michigan
Nate Yeski, Arizonahttps://t.co/3FqdNEADnl
Video Of The Day
Our @NCStateASPSA staff continues to go above and beyond to support our student-athletes academically.@JGravleySPORTS took some time to chat with @katiesgraham87 about the move to virtual learning and maintaining a connection with our Pack: pic.twitter.com/NIUE3LhrV3— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 23, 2020
