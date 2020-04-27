News More News
The Wolfpacker top 50

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Each Monday, The Wolfpacker releases a top 50 list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

Highlights this week:

• Two players who made double-digit jumps.

• A new name in the top 10.

• Three players in the top 50 after not being in it last week.

And more.

Click here to read the top 50.

To view the top 50, you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.

Four-star receiver Micah Crowell is a top target for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting.
Four-star receiver Micah Crowell is a top target for NC State. (Rivals.com)

