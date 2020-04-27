NC State commit Ernest Ross full of upside
When the various recruiting analysts talk about new NC State basketball junior verbal commit Ernest Ross, they all talk about his impressive down the road potential.
The lanky 6-foot-8, 192-pounder from Alachua (Fla.) Santa Fe High committed to NC State on Sunday night. Ross picked the Wolfpack over LSU, Texas A&M, Florida and others.
Rivals.com ranks him No. 47 overall in the country in the class of 2021, but he could easily end up out-playing that ranking. Recruiting analyst Eric Bossi of Rivals.com is bullish on Ross’ potential.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news