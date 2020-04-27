When the various recruiting analysts talk about new NC State basketball junior verbal commit Ernest Ross, they all talk about his impressive down the road potential.

The lanky 6-foot-8, 192-pounder from Alachua (Fla.) Santa Fe High committed to NC State on Sunday night. Ross picked the Wolfpack over LSU, Texas A&M, Florida and others.

Rivals.com ranks him No. 47 overall in the country in the class of 2021, but he could easily end up out-playing that ranking. Recruiting analyst Eric Bossi of Rivals.com is bullish on Ross’ potential.