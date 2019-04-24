The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 24
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State among those recruiting OL Anthony Carter the hardest
• The Wolfpacker — OL Timothy Lawson emerges as a priority target for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Tristan Maxwell aiming for breakout spring
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's mock class, April version
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Defensive backs
• Durham Herald-Sun — Turmoil atop the ACC, as crazy April changes league landscape
• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Pine Forest’s D.J. Jones on track to join elite D-I list
• Technician — Germaine Pratt leads NC State’s NFL defensive prospects
• Technician — Wolfpack softball prevails in nail-biter against NC Central
• Technician — Wolfpack wins tough midweek contest
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Defeats Tennessee Tech, 10-6
• GoPack.com — Pack Maintains No. 20 National Team Ranking
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Shuts Out Eagles, 1-0
• GoPack.com — In the Spirit of the Pack
Tweets of the day
#NFLDraft #PackPros— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 24, 2019
---------------------
Thurs., 8 pm: Rd. 1️⃣
Fri., 7 pm: Rds. 2️⃣-3️⃣
Sat., 12 pm: Rds. 4️⃣-7️⃣
📺 @NFLNetwork @ABC @ESPN pic.twitter.com/JkCerUQnXF
Blessed to receive a (n) offer from nc state 🔴⚫️⚪️ #wolfpack @DB_BucksFB @SleeperAth1etes @larryblustein @Rivalsfbcamps @ESPNCFB @Rivals @agray4877 pic.twitter.com/dEwMcK8f01— Choute Kervins (@bigchoute0) April 23, 2019
Boston College is the latest to offer 5’10 Jalen Cone (Team Felton) Providence and NC State will be in today to visit pic.twitter.com/lcRg7LYygw— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) April 24, 2019
So excited to retire @Kiaraleslie30 jersey @HollyRidgeMS ! Congratulations @WashMystics she's an amazing talent! @WCPSS @WCPSS_Athletics @NCState #ConnectingTheRidge #middleschoolmatters pic.twitter.com/JbIP1PRihF— Mrs. Pollina (@MrsPollina1) April 23, 2019
Video of the day
——
