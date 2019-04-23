Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg High junior shooting guard Tristan Maxwell had to add a few more responsibilities to his workload this past season.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Maxwell, who is the son of former Florida guard and NBA player Vernon Maxwell, usurped the go-to player role with past teammate Jae’lyn Withers going to Cleveland (Ohio) Heights High. Maxwell strung together some big games with North Meck and has switched from CP3 to Team Charlotte in the hopes of a big spring and summer to cement his recruiting status.