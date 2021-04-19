 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 19
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 19

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, April 19.



NC State Wolfpack baseball Trea Turner
Trea Turner continues his hot start. (Washington Nationals)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Receiver Noah Rogers looks like an elite prospect in the 2023 class

• The Wolfpacker — Self-belief has lifted NC State men’s golf to a historic season in 2021

• The Wolfpacker — Shawn Phillips hoping for an informative summer

• The Wolfpacker — Local quarterback Byrum Brown is on NC State’s radar

• Raleigh News & Observer — College basketball is religion in NC. But its future, allure of UNC and Duke are in doubt

• Technician — Monika Vicario has season-best finish as women’s golf places 10th at ACC Championship

• Technician — Wolfpack baseball loses to Notre Dame in 11-2 rubber-match rout

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer closes out spring slate with 3-1 comeback win over Boston College

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 drops rubber match with Irish

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack concludes competition at Tom Jones Memorial, Virginia Challenge

• GoPack.com — NC State concludes series against No. 15 LSU

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}