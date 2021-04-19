The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, April 19.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Receiver Noah Rogers looks like an elite prospect in the 2023 class
• The Wolfpacker — Self-belief has lifted NC State men’s golf to a historic season in 2021
• The Wolfpacker — Shawn Phillips hoping for an informative summer
• The Wolfpacker — Local quarterback Byrum Brown is on NC State’s radar
• Raleigh News & Observer — College basketball is religion in NC. But its future, allure of UNC and Duke are in doubt
• Technician — Monika Vicario has season-best finish as women’s golf places 10th at ACC Championship
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball loses to Notre Dame in 11-2 rubber-match rout
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer closes out spring slate with 3-1 comeback win over Boston College
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 drops rubber match with Irish
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack concludes competition at Tom Jones Memorial, Virginia Challenge
Tweets Of The Day
N.C. State’s leader of the Wolfpack football team isn’t planning on going anywhere for a while. https://t.co/ByeF9VVN2U— WNCT (@wnct9) April 17, 2021
Great to read this tonight. Coach Press McPhaul is one of best people I have met while officiating college golf. I was awestruck by his coaching style. Not what he said to players as much as what he didn’t. Hoping NC State’s success continues. https://t.co/66IhhjZ1i3— Denny Samuelson (@golfrulesguy) April 19, 2021
@JdotBurris32 @Panthers Safety proposes to Brittany Stewart today at Carter Finley Stadium home of @NCState @PackFootball @wolfpackclub pic.twitter.com/P7F5NJ56gj— #cfMogul (@cfMogul) April 18, 2021
NC State WBB transfer Dontavia Waggoner (6-0 FR wing, Nashville, TN) has announced her commitment to Boston College— Raoul (@Raoul_000) April 17, 2021
For the first time ever, your NC State SailPack is going to ICSA @collegesailing Coed Nationals!!! #NCState #GoPack pic.twitter.com/M8cTyKArcQ— Sailing | NC State (@NCStateSailing) April 18, 2021
NC State transfer Matthew McKay standing out in Montana State's quarterback battle https://t.co/f202JgQ1fi— Chronicle Sports (@bozchronsports) April 18, 2021
Penn-Trafford wrestler Hohman commits to N.C. State https://t.co/M4xNZNnMQE @PTWarriors #HSSN— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) April 19, 2021
Trea Turner is on pace for 37 HR (and 37 SB) this season.@treavturner // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/PvNWly8JHD— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 18, 2021
Video Of The Day
——
