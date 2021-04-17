Local quarterback Byrum Brown is on NC State's radar
Heading into the first round of the 4-AA state playoffs, rapidly emerging junior quarterback Byrum Brown had completed 79 of 137 passes (57.7 percent) for 1,348 yards and 16 touchdowns with just five picks for top-seeded Rolesville (N.C.) High.
The athletic 6-foot-3, 195-pounder had also rushed 68 times for 477 yards and six more scores and led undefeated Rolesville in rushing yards.
On Friday evening, Brown and Rolesville moved to 7-0 on the season and into the second round with a 41-0 home win over Holly Springs (N.C.) High.
Colleges are starting to notice, but Brown’s first priority remains the potential title run.
“I’m just focused on one game at a time for the state championship,” Brown noted. “At the end of the season, I’ll find out what I’ll do.”
However, before then NC State is laying the groundwork.
