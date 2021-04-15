The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, April 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pro Carolos Rodon tosses first career no-hitter
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football lands commitment from center Rylan Vann
• The Wolfpacker — Consistent Tyler McDonough says Pack has ‘come together’ during turnaround
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25 presented by JFQ Lending
• Raleigh News & Observer — Carlos Rodon threw a no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Who is he?
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State pitcher Carlos Rodon throws a no-hitter for White Sox
• Technician — Benjamin Shipp leading No. 8 Wolfpack men’s golf to best season in years
• Technician — Women’s golf prepares to tee-off for ACC title this weekend
• Technician — Isabel Amezcua shows hope for future golf career at NC State
• Technician — NC State softball hosts LSU in ACC-SEC matchup
• Technician — Gymnastics rising star Emily Shepard aims for new heights ahead of NCAA Semifinals
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball takes down North Carolina A&T, wins sixth straight
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 rolls past North Carolina A&T, extends win streak to six
• GoPack.com — Cunane, Brown-Turner invited to USA Basketball Women’s Americup Team Trials
• GoPack.com — Shepard ready for NCAA Championship
• GoPack.com — Autenrieth and Sculthorpe named to Hampshire Honor Society
• GoPack.com — Pack moves up to eighth in Golfstat Team Rankings
Tweets Of The Day
Thank you Cary high and Thank you Pack Football!! @StateCoachD @CoachGarrisonOL @Coach_Merci @PackFootball @Coach_Calabria @CoachJWilkes @CaryCoaching101 @CaryCoaching pic.twitter.com/zk4ItTzTBJ— Rylan Vann (@RylanVann) April 14, 2021
Congrats to an NC State legend & one of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever known. We text before the game and I told him to shove it tonight .... I didn’t really mean that far ! I always told him he competes like Bob Gibson ... tonight he reminded even more of him ! Congrats Los pic.twitter.com/TAzGOi6VcX— Elliott Avent (@Elliott_Avent) April 15, 2021
A hit batter with one out in the ninth inning ended White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon's bid at MLB's first perfect game since 2012, but he still was able to secure a brilliant no-hitter. https://t.co/x12fs93s6w— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 15, 2021
Reminder: Carlos Rodon was non-tendered on Dec. 2, 2020. On April 14, 2021 he throws a no-hitter.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 15, 2021
Crazy turn of events for the 28 year-old.
S I X in a row! pic.twitter.com/dZxKSDs8Vg— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 15, 2021
Congrats on 9⃣0⃣0⃣, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Sq5PaouyKz— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 14, 2021
A group of NC State faithful, including father of late Wolfpack and MLB player Chris Combs and the N&O's first full-time female sports staffer, reunite after forming virtual bonds during pandemic https://t.co/sqDaiPLUsY— FO Sports (@FO_Sports) April 14, 2021
We caught up with @caryangeline610 on his college career, transferring to NC State, the NFL Draft process, the tight ends he likes to study and more.— The Spun (@TheSpun) April 13, 2021
Full Q&A from @RosvoglouReport: https://t.co/gCgOGnWhSV
Notification dates passed, too, source tells @TheAthletic. In normal years, will be a May 1 deadline for fall/winter-sport athletes to tell their schools they're transferring & a July 1 deadline for spring-sport athletes.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) April 14, 2021
(This isn't official until end of Thursday's meeting.)
#17 N.C. State vs Virginia (1992) pic.twitter.com/GSwdzSJKFd— College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) April 14, 2021
Video Of The Day
A NO-NO for 5️⃣5️⃣!— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 15, 2021
Congrats, @Carlos_Rodon55! pic.twitter.com/UPnMbT5nTI
