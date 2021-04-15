 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 15
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 15

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, April 15.



Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pro Carolos Rodon tosses first career no-hitter

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football lands commitment from center Rylan Vann

• The Wolfpacker — Consistent Tyler McDonough says Pack has ‘come together’ during turnaround

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25 presented by JFQ Lending

• Raleigh News & Observer — Carlos Rodon threw a no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Who is he?

• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State pitcher Carlos Rodon throws a no-hitter for White Sox

• Technician — Benjamin Shipp leading No. 8 Wolfpack men’s golf to best season in years

• Technician — Women’s golf prepares to tee-off for ACC title this weekend

• Technician — Isabel Amezcua shows hope for future golf career at NC State

• Technician — NC State softball hosts LSU in ACC-SEC matchup

• Technician — Gymnastics rising star Emily Shepard aims for new heights ahead of NCAA Semifinals

• Technician — Wolfpack baseball takes down North Carolina A&T, wins sixth straight

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 rolls past North Carolina A&T, extends win streak to six

• GoPack.com — Cunane, Brown-Turner invited to USA Basketball Women’s Americup Team Trials

• GoPack.com — Shepard ready for NCAA Championship

• GoPack.com — Autenrieth and Sculthorpe named to Hampshire Honor Society

• GoPack.com — Pack moves up to eighth in Golfstat Team Rankings

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}