Rodon's no-hitter marked the second of the 2021 MLB season.

The 6-3, 245-pound lefty tossed a complete game with no hits, no earned runs, seven strikeouts and was one hit batter from throwing a perfect game.

Chicago White Sox and former NC State starting pitcher Carlos Rodon completed his first-career no-hitter Wednesday night in an 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Rodon has pitched 14.0 innings this season with no earned runs.

The former Wolfpack ace was the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

After completing 83 major league starts for the White Sox from 2015-2018, the former Pack standout made just nine starts prior to this season due to injury.

Rodon's lowest ERA prior to this season was his rookie campaign in 2015, when he pitched 139.1 innings for an ERA of 3.75.

He had a career overall record of 30-33 and ERA of 4.10.

In two starts this season, Rodon has a 2-0 record, striking out 16 batter and holding opponents to a batting average of .045.