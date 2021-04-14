Pack Pro Carlos Rodon tosses first no-hitter of his career
Chicago White Sox and former NC State starting pitcher Carlos Rodon completed his first-career no-hitter Wednesday night in an 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.
The 6-3, 245-pound lefty tossed a complete game with no hits, no earned runs, seven strikeouts and was one hit batter from throwing a perfect game.
Rodon's no-hitter marked the second of the 2021 MLB season.
Rodon has pitched 14.0 innings this season with no earned runs.
The former Wolfpack ace was the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
After completing 83 major league starts for the White Sox from 2015-2018, the former Pack standout made just nine starts prior to this season due to injury.
Rodon's lowest ERA prior to this season was his rookie campaign in 2015, when he pitched 139.1 innings for an ERA of 3.75.
He had a career overall record of 30-33 and ERA of 4.10.
In two starts this season, Rodon has a 2-0 record, striking out 16 batter and holding opponents to a batting average of .045.
Carlos Rodón throws the 2nd no-hitter of the season. Both no-hitters only allowed a HBP pic.twitter.com/w4JMmL7tOV— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) April 15, 2021
A NO-NO for 5️⃣5️⃣!— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 15, 2021
Congrats, @Carlos_Rodon55! pic.twitter.com/UPnMbT5nTI
HE DID IT !! “NO NO” for @whitesox Rodon. HELL YES ... MERCY ! 8-0 white Sox winner. pic.twitter.com/aR5V9eUBiX— Dan Plesac (@Plesac19) April 15, 2021
Carlos Rodon was an inch from perfection. A no-hitter is a pretty excellent consolation prize.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 15, 2021
LETS FREAKING GO LOS!! @Carlos_Rodon55— Trea Turner (@treavturner) April 15, 2021
I've seen Carlos Rodon throw a LOT of innings for both NC State and @KnightsBaseball. Sorry he lost the perfect game with 1 out in 9th, but a no-no is still a pretty dang nice night, especially for a man who has suffered all the injuries he has over the last two years. pic.twitter.com/EIPPYQqTkT— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) April 15, 2021
Former Pack ace Carlos Rodon threw a no-hitter for the White Sox. Was a hit batter with one out in the ninth from a perfect game.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 15, 2021
