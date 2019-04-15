The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 15
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Top sophomore RB Evan Pryor recaps recent visit to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — 1983 team takes center stage at NC State Hall of Fame induction
• The Wolfpacker — UAA Saturday: Cone makes news, Murrell makes shots
• Technician — Class of 2018 enters NC State Athletic Hall of Fame
• Technician — Logan Morris and new staff look to get Wolfpack softball back on track
• Technician — Wolfpack hits qualifying standards in weekend events
• Technician — Wolfpack swept by Louisville
Tweets of the day
I appreciate every school that has called and recruited me. This decision isn’t easy, but after prayer and thought, my family and I have decided to narrow my list down to: pic.twitter.com/oq50oaHX9q— Christian Keeling (@BasktballPower) April 15, 2019
I am officially a member of the @NCState Hall of Fame! Being back at NC State, I was overcome with emotions. I feel humbled, excited, but mostly in disbelief that this a kid from… https://t.co/ZtWMYqKx3N— Cullen Jones (@CullenJones) April 14, 2019
Jakobi Meyers was a slot MONSTER for NC State last season. pic.twitter.com/k8K5tOHO29— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 14, 2019
With the win...— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) April 14, 2019
-first win AT Georgia Tech since 1995
-first win vs. Georgia Tech since 1998
-NC State has four players with 10+ singles conference wins
-the squad picks up its 10th ranked win of the season#GoPack🐺🐺🎾
Congratulations to Wolfpacker Trudi Lacey on being inducted into the latest NC State Athletic Hall of Fame! // #GoPack #WeWin pic.twitter.com/UjGBuvGd9z— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) April 13, 2019
Video of the day
"All these years later, we are still part of a family. And family remembers."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 14, 2019
Watch @packmensbball's Terry Gannon speak on behalf of the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2018 that was formally inducted in a ceremony on April 13. // #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/g7jqkp1L0y
