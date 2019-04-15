Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 15

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Top sophomore RB Evan Pryor recaps recent visit to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — 1983 team takes center stage at NC State Hall of Fame induction

• The Wolfpacker — UAA Saturday: Cone makes news, Murrell makes shots

• Technician — Class of 2018 enters NC State Athletic Hall of Fame

• Technician — Logan Morris and new staff look to get Wolfpack softball back on track

• Technician — Wolfpack hits qualifying standards in weekend events

• Technician — Wolfpack swept by Louisville


{{ article.author_name }}