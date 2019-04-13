If casual sports fans know only one thing about NC State, chances are they’re probably most familiar with the 1983 “Survive and Advance” men’s basketball national championship team.

That is thanks to its standing as one of the most improbable championship teams in the history of any sport, the 30 for 30 documentary that immortalized it forever and made it accessible to a whole new generation of fans, and of course its legendary leader whose name now dons the facility that houses the NC State Hall of Fame inside of James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum.

It was only right that the unforgettable squad finally — after months of waiting due to Hurricane Florence postponing the original ceremony in September — had its turn to officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame Saturday night, and that it happened at the site that housed so many of its triumphs.

“One of the most memorable and iconic teams in college basketball history, not just NC State,” was how director of athletics Debbie Yow remembered it.

Fellow 2018 Hall of Fame inductee and longtime PGA golfer Tim Clark remembered that even when he arrived at NC State in 1996 that team was still “almost all anybody spoke about.”

It was a highlight for many of the 1983 players to celebrate the honor at the “building where our fearless leader, Jim Valvano, showed us all and everyone watching how ordinary people can do extraordinary things every day,” according to guard Terry Gannon, now an NBC sportscaster who spoke for the entire induction class at the ceremony.



He then reminded everyone they were standing inside of the same walls where, among other things, the Pack “took down Michael Jordan and Dean Smith in 1983 — and to this day, that is the loudest I’ve ever heard an arena get … and I’ve been in a few arenas.”

According to Gannon, it also was where 5,000 people once showed up to watch the team practice and the birthplace of students camping out before games — even though it’s “a school down the road” that’s known for it now.

Each Hall of Fame inductee had their own memories come flooding back, but the common thread among the basketball players seemed to involve Reynolds and its historic atmosphere. The piped-in smoke during the pre-ceremony reception Saturday was perhaps an unintended nostalgic touch for many who remember the building in its heyday.

“It’s a story that will never get old,” 1983 center Thurl Bailey explained. “When you’re a part of something like that and your legacy is on the wall here at NC State, it’s special.”

But to have that wall his team is immortalized on be at Reynolds makes it even more special for him. Bailey noted the fondest memory about his time at NC State was The Old Barn and “how this place was rocking, just rocking, especially when we went up against our rivals.”