 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 14
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 07:35:24 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 14

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, April 14.



NC State head coach Wes Moore added two key transfers after the Pack earned its first No. 1 seed in program history in 2020-21.
NC State head coach Wes Moore added two key transfers after the Pack earned its first No. 1 seed in program history in 2020-21. (NC State)

Headlines


• The Wolfpacker — An updated look ahead at NC State women's basketball's 2021-22 roster

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: ‘Wolfpack Nation is going to love Diamond Johnson’

• The Wolfpacker — A look ahead at NC State basketball's 2021-22 roster

• The Wolfpacker — Casey Morsell will look to regain his shooting form at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker post-spring projected depth chart: Offense

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker post-spring projected depth chart: Defense

• Raleigh News & Observer — Charles H. Kahn, designer of Carter-Finley Stadium

• Fayetteville Observer — NCAA Division I recruiting dead period will end in June

• Technician — MLB Pack Pros post mixed bag of performances to start 2021 season

• Technician — Pack baseball hosts N.C. A&T after sweeping Boston College

• GoPack.com — Steelman Named ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Eleven Placed on All-ACC Academic Team

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}