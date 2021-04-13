There is no question at the top. Leary returned to fully participate in the spring after breaking his leg during a win over Duke last fall, helping erase lingering questions about his status.

Of course, it was Leary's job to lose last season, and due to Leary being caught up in contact tracing quarantine in the preseason, Bailey Hockman ended up starting the first two games. Leary took control after that and completed 66 of 110 passes (60.0 percent) for 890 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions before breaking his leg in start No. 3, a win over Duke.

This offseason, Hockman ended any potential debate about the starter by transferring to Middle Tennessee State.

The bigger question is who backs up Leary?

Will it be our choice, freshman Ben Finley, or touted early enrollee Aaron McLaughlin, a one-time Auburn commit from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga?

We gave Finley the edge based on his experience, which included completing 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown against UNC, although Finley also turned it over three times that game (two interceptions and a fumble).

Finley clearly looked the more comfortable of the two quarterbacks during Saturday's spring scrimmage and is ahead of McLaughlin at the moment.

