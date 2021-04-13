Coach: ‘Wolfpack Nation is going to love Diamond Johnson’
The NC State women’s basketball team has been active in the transfer portal this offseason and landed two big-name additions to next season’s roster.
The Wolfpack first landed Mississippi State transfer guard Madison Hayes, who was selected to the SEC All-Freshman team last season. The next day, Rutgers transfer guard Diamond Johnson also announced her commitment to the Pack.
Johnson, a 5-5 freshman guard from Philadelphia, Pa., earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in her debut collegiate campaign.
A former five-star recruit that was ranked the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to ESPN/HoopGurlz, Johnson averaged 17.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
The Wolfpacker talked to her high school coach to gain a better understanding of NC State’s newest addition.
