The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 13

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, April 13.



NC State Wolfpack baseball pitcher Matt Willadsen
Freshman Matt Willadsen was honored by the ACC Monday. (NC State)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker post-spring projected depth chart: Offense

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker post-spring projected depth chart: Defense

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame Reflections Podcast: 2021 spring football game with Mike Rose

• The Wolfpacker — 2021 signee Ernest Ross is itching to join the Wolfpack

• Raleigh News & Observer — Charles H. Kahn, designer of Carter-Finley Stadium

• Fayetteville Observer — NCAA Division I recruiting dead period will end in June

• Technician — Men’s soccer regular-season takeaways: Great defense despite tough schedule

• Technician — Pack baseball hosts N.C. A&T after sweeping Boston College

• GoPack.com — Willadsen named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

