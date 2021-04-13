The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, April 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker post-spring projected depth chart: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker post-spring projected depth chart: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame Reflections Podcast: 2021 spring football game with Mike Rose
• The Wolfpacker — 2021 signee Ernest Ross is itching to join the Wolfpack
• Raleigh News & Observer — Charles H. Kahn, designer of Carter-Finley Stadium
• Fayetteville Observer — NCAA Division I recruiting dead period will end in June
• Technician — Men’s soccer regular-season takeaways: Great defense despite tough schedule
• Technician — Pack baseball hosts N.C. A&T after sweeping Boston College
Tweets Of The Day
With Spring Ball & Training in the books, my staff & I are extremely excited about working with this team this Summer. There’s something different about these guys & their bond & love for each other is very apparent. Let’s Finish Strong in the classroom! #HTT #TheLegsFeedTheWolf pic.twitter.com/7ymr1ulzWV— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) April 12, 2021
Wolfpack Nation, Yall Ready? 🐺@Tgetsbuckss23 pic.twitter.com/A7DKMpyCSv— Breon Pass (@PassBreon) April 11, 2021
Had a good time watch some @PackFootball this weekend. Thanks @StateCoachD and @jokerphillips for having me down! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/DTmgtryeP7— Dakota Dak Twitty (@dakota_twitty) April 12, 2021
Another Pack Pitcher takes weekly honors! 🐺— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) April 12, 2021
Matt Willadsen threw a two-hit shutout to lift @NCStateBaseball to a 7-0 win on Sunday 👏
Read more » https://t.co/dufKLFRtJC pic.twitter.com/UJ81PX50V6
Run It Back? NC State Women’s Basketball Set For Another Championship Run https://t.co/8gMRZDc4Ao via @AOLynch738— Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) April 12, 2021
Carlos Rodón was scratched from his scheduled start tonight with an upset stomach, the White Sox replacing him with Dallas Keuchel for the first game of their series against Cleveland. https://t.co/QQXiY9Ovcu— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 12, 2021
There it is.— Nathanael Rutherford (@Mr_Rutherford) April 12, 2021
Vols officially bring on Justin Gainey, the associate head coach at Marquette, in an assistant role at UT. Gainey also played PG at NC State from 1996-2000. https://t.co/d4U94c4g0B
Welcome to the Pack, Allie!— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) April 12, 2021
Allie joins us from Columbia, where she was a Second Team All-American in the 2019 NCAA Outdoors 5K. She's also a two-time USTFCCCA All-Northeast Region Cross Country and USTFCCCA Cross Country All-Academic honoree!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/5lRq8QmQUj
Can’t emphasize enough the impact these 2 have had on @PackWTennis over the course of their careers:— Simon Earnshaw (@CoachEarnshaw) April 12, 2021
Adriana Reami NC State Career Singles Wins Leader on 123 & Anna Rogers not just NC State’s Career Doubles Wins Leader but the ACC’s All time Doubles Wins Leader on 151!! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/oTBK2aSauc
Join us as we keep celebrating our @CaterpillarInc Top 10 Scholar-Athletes for this year!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 12, 2021
Get to know a little bit more about Eric Knowles of @packswimdive ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Fbg0xeKMOs
Video Of The Day
The simplest way to say it, we missed you, #WPN 🐺— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) April 12, 2021
2020-21 Season in the books ✅ pic.twitter.com/4yfRAJ1UPE
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook