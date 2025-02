Sophomore lineman Nathanael Kamba will always remember his trip to NC State on Feb. 1.

Kamba went to NC State’s Junior Day and earned his first in-state ACC offer in the process. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder has been on the rise after helping Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community High got 15-1 and finish runner-up in the NCHSAA 1A playoffs. The Cardinals lone loss was 45-24 against Tarboro (N.C.) High on Dec. 21 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Kamba will have some serious momentum going in the 2025 season.