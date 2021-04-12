2021 NC State signee Ernest Ross is itching to join the Wolfpack, and he’ll soon get his wish.

Ross just completed his senior season for Sante Fe High School in Alachua, Fla. The 6-9, 210-pound four-star forward is the No. 15 power forward and No. 76 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to Rivals.

He committed to NC State in April 2020 over competing offers from Florida, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State and LSU, among others.

Now he’ll be moving to Raleigh this summer to join his new team at the college level, something he’s looked forward to for a long time.

“I'm very excited to play in PNC Arena and to be on campus,” Ross told The Wolfpacker. “I think we're going to have some fun.”