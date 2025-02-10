NC State aiming to find right mix of players

NC State is fighting a eight-game losing streak with every game competitive for the first 35 minutes or so, but the last loss was heart-breaking.

Stanford sophomore guard Ryan Argawal took advantage of a defensive breakdown and got a layup with 7.3 seconds left. NCSU freshman point guard Treymane Parker tried to beat the buzzer from the left corner and had his shot rimmed out, with coach Kevin Keatts saying after the game he should have gone to the free-throw line for getting fouled on his landing.

NC State is down to eight ACC games remaining, and have a 2-10 league mark to go with 9-14 overall. The first goal is to win enough games to make the ACC Tournament, which is the top 15 teams in the league.