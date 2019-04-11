Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 11

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Video: Highlights of Wolfpack recruits at Rivals Camp Series

• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights: Zonovan Knight has big Kay Yow Spring Game

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State quarterbacks at Kay Yow Spring Game

• The Wolfpacker — Mid-Atlantic Spotlight: Five prospects poised to emerge

• The Wolfpacker — Three-star WR Antonio Barber makes fifth visit to NC State

• Technician — Pack baseball heads back home for difficult matchup vs. Louisville

• Technician — Wolfpack prepares for weekend trip against Fighting Irish

• Technician — Pack drops back-and-forth game to Coastal

• Technician — Pack takes advantage of early mistakes, sinks Pirates

• GoPack.com — Kiara Leslie Selected 10th Overall in 2019 WNBA Draft

• GoPack.com — No. 22 Wolfpack Picks Up Statement Win at No. 49 Duke

• GoPack.com — Strong Start Propels NC State to 5-1 Win Over East Carolina

• GoPack.com — No. 2 Baseball Drops Hard-Fought Battle With No. 24 Coastal Carolina

• GoPack.com — Rebol Breaks Career Singles Wins Program Record, No. 9 Pack Falls at No. 4 Duke

Video of the day

