The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 11
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Video: Highlights of Wolfpack recruits at Rivals Camp Series
• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights: Zonovan Knight has big Kay Yow Spring Game
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State quarterbacks at Kay Yow Spring Game
• The Wolfpacker — Mid-Atlantic Spotlight: Five prospects poised to emerge
• The Wolfpacker — Three-star WR Antonio Barber makes fifth visit to NC State
• Technician — Pack baseball heads back home for difficult matchup vs. Louisville
• Technician — Wolfpack prepares for weekend trip against Fighting Irish
• Technician — Pack drops back-and-forth game to Coastal
• Technician — Pack takes advantage of early mistakes, sinks Pirates
• GoPack.com — Kiara Leslie Selected 10th Overall in 2019 WNBA Draft
• GoPack.com — No. 22 Wolfpack Picks Up Statement Win at No. 49 Duke
• GoPack.com — Strong Start Propels NC State to 5-1 Win Over East Carolina
• GoPack.com — No. 2 Baseball Drops Hard-Fought Battle With No. 24 Coastal Carolina
• GoPack.com — Rebol Breaks Career Singles Wins Program Record, No. 9 Pack Falls at No. 4 Duke
Tweets of the day
Dreams come T R U E— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) April 11, 2019
❤️ you, @Kiaraleslie30! // #GoPack #WeWin @WashMystics @WNBA pic.twitter.com/CRymL989Ls
Before his stint at NC State, Bobby Lutz worked with Fred Hoiberg at Iowa State https://t.co/WitbOVways— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) April 10, 2019
.@PackAthletics Director, Deborah Yow, has been selected for a Lifetime Achievement Award from the #NCStateCNR Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management. Congratulations, Debbie, and thank you for your commitment to @NCState. https://t.co/dT6To3AVSb pic.twitter.com/Uq8m1ZlGrn— NC State College of Natural Resources (@NCStateCNR) April 10, 2019
NC State to host Campbell in 2025 and 2028 - https://t.co/k7piq8aLNq pic.twitter.com/yIAQhT80Yb— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) April 10, 2019
Kelvin Harmon had a tremendous career at NC State pic.twitter.com/0NtLTNxe5U— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 11, 2019
Video of the day
