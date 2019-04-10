Ticker
Three-star WR Antonio Barber makes fifth visit to NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Barber is a one-time Tennessee verbal commitment.
Wes Mitchell/Rivals.com

Three-star receiver Antonio Barber from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., is becoming a frequent visitor in Raleigh. He was back for the NC State spring game Saturday, his fifth trip to NCSU since January.

On this visit, Barber (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) was able to see the Wolfpack’s talent in person.

