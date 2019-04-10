The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 10
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Three-star WR Antonio Barber makes fifth visit to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking basketball recruiting with Jamie Shaw
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at the Kay Yow Spring Game
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: 2019 Kay Yow Spring Game
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals Camp Series Charlotte: The Friedman Awards
• Fayetteville Observer —Sammy Batten: Hectic time for top prospect’s coach
• Greensboro News-Record — ACC barnstorming tour returns to Morehead High in Eden
• Technician — Midway through ACC slate, Wolfpack baseball in great position
• Technician — Wolfpack track and field to compete in Knoxville and Charlotte
• GoPack.com — No. 2 #Pack9 Opens Four-Game Home Stand Wednesday With No. 24 Coastal Carolina
• GoPack.com — Pack to Host East Carolina in Midweek Matchup
• GoPack.com — 2018 NC State Athletic Hall of Fame: Willis Casey
• GoPack.com — No. 9 NC State Faces No. 4 Duke on Road Wednesday
• GoPack.com — NC State Set for Road Matchup with Duke on Wednesday
Tweets of the day
Germaine Pratt only missed 5% of his tackles this season: to translate that was a lowly five missed tackles out of 95 total tackles. pic.twitter.com/ZGq29paYIN— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 9, 2019
The NC State 1974 squad came in at No. 10 and the 1983 team is at No. 69: https://t.co/358dOfZelj.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 9, 2019
Pretty cool. Things didn’t work out as hoped at N.C. State but she inherited difficult position replacing a legend in Kay Yow. Generally better to be replacing the person who replaced the legend as opposed to following the legend. https://t.co/RLSqgI76h5— Aaron Beard (@aaronbeardap) April 9, 2019
Here at Elon for new men's basketball coach Mike Schrage's official introduction.— Adam Smith (@adam_smithTN) April 8, 2019
Tyler Lewis, the former N.C. State and Butler player, in the crowd.
Wonder if he could be on Schrage's Elon staff.
Video of the day
