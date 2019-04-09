With an important couple of months on the recruiting trail facing NC State, The Wolfpacker brought in Jamie Shaw from Phenom Hoops Recruiting to talk a variety of topics:

• Which approach should head coach Kevin Keatts take in building his Wolfpack program.

• The recent addition of Nebraska transfer Thomas Allen, a guard from Raleigh.

• The potential of sophomore guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High, who has already committed to the Wolfpack.

• A look at four in-state guards in the 2021 class worth following, including three with NC State offers.

• An evaluation on recently offered Justin McKoy, a senior forward at Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek High, and Josh Hall, a junior forward from nearby Durham playing at Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C.