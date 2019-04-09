Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking basketball recruiting with Jamie Shaw
With an important couple of months on the recruiting trail facing NC State, The Wolfpacker brought in Jamie Shaw from Phenom Hoops Recruiting to talk a variety of topics:
• Which approach should head coach Kevin Keatts take in building his Wolfpack program.
• The recent addition of Nebraska transfer Thomas Allen, a guard from Raleigh.
• The potential of sophomore guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High, who has already committed to the Wolfpack.
• A look at four in-state guards in the 2021 class worth following, including three with NC State offers.
• An evaluation on recently offered Justin McKoy, a senior forward at Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek High, and Josh Hall, a junior forward from nearby Durham playing at Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
