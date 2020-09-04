NC State lands three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves
NC State Wolfpack football recruiting commitment analysis: Zyun Reeves
NC State football added an important piece to its recruiting class on Friday afternoon when three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., made his commitment to the Wolfpack.
Rivals.com ranks the 6-7, 240-pounder as the No. 28 prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 52 strongside defensive end in the country. Last season, Reeves posted 88 total tackles (46 solo, 42 assisted) in 14 games while helping East Forsyth win a second straight 4-A state title. Among his stops were 7.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.
More noteworthy is that it was Reeves’ first full season of varsity football. He had focused primarily on basketball before joining the gridiron team in 2019.
🐺🔴⚪️#AGTG🙏🏾#Committed— tre4_simba (@ReevesZyun) September 4, 2020
(@PackFootball/@EFHS_Football/@GameofInchesHSS) pic.twitter.com/VuSfHK5IcX
Reeves had narrowed his choices down to five schools — Florida State, Michigan State, South Carolina and Virginia, in addition to the Wolfpack. He took visits to FSU and South Carolina before the recruiting shutdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic and made a recent trip on his own to Virginia.
He had also been offered scholarships by Duke, Illinois, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Central Florida.
Reeves is NC State’s 18th verbal commitment in the 2021 class and the second from East Forsyth High, joining four-star receiver Micah Crowell who picked the Wolfpack over Wake Forest in June.
