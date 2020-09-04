NC State Wolfpack football recruiting commitment analysis: Zyun Reeves

NC State football added an important piece to its recruiting class on Friday afternoon when three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., made his commitment to the Wolfpack.

Rivals.com ranks the 6-7, 240-pounder as the No. 28 prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 52 strongside defensive end in the country. Last season, Reeves posted 88 total tackles (46 solo, 42 assisted) in 14 games while helping East Forsyth win a second straight 4-A state title. Among his stops were 7.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

More noteworthy is that it was Reeves’ first full season of varsity football. He had focused primarily on basketball before joining the gridiron team in 2019.