Social media reaction: Two commits in one night for NC State

On Tuesday evening, in a span of a few minutes, linebackers Deajuan Thompson from Whiteville (N.C.) High and Torren Wright from A.L. Brown High in Kannapolis, N.C., both committed to NC State.

Wright is a Rivals250 four-star rated the No. 244 player in the country regardless of position and No. 6 prospect from the state of North Carolina. He is also listed as the No. 19 outside linebacker nationally. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder had additional offers from Kentucky, Michigan and South Carolina but had narrowed his favorites list to Duke, NC State and West Virginia before picking the Pack.

Thompson is rated a three-star athlete by Rivals.com and also had offers from Duke, Wake Forest and East Carolina, among others. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder projects as an outside linebacker for NC State, but he is capable of playing in coverage.

Here's the reaction from those around the NC State football program to the commitments.