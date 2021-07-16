 Ranking NC State's best 25 players ahead of '21 by PFF rating: Nos. 6-10
football

Ranking NC State's best 25 players ahead of '21 by PFF rating: Nos. 6-10

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

With the 2021 NC State football season coming into view, The Wolfpacker is using Pro Football Focus (PFF) ratings to rank the 25 best players on the Wolfpack's roster.

The rankings are based on last season's PFF ratings, and the rankings only include players who played at least 100 snaps least season on offense or defense — with the exception of specialists. In case you missed it, catch up with Nos. 11-25 in the rankings, here:

No. 10— Junior running back Ricky Person Jr. 

NC State Wolfpack football Ricky Person Jr.
Junior running back Ricky Person Jr. was NC State's second-leading rusher in 2020. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

PFF Offense Grade: 71.8

Person was the Pack's leading ball carrier in 2020 and was the second-leading rusher.

The 6-1, 222-pounder rushed for 643 yards (4.4 per carry) and four touchdowns. He also caught 18 balls for 136 yards, which tied for the most among Pack running backs.

Person was named the ACC Running Back of the Week after his 99-yard, two-touchdown performance in the opener against Wake Forest, which set his season-high mark for rushing total.

No. 9 — Redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas

NC State Wolfpack football Thayer Thomas
Redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas led the Wolfpack with six receiving touchdowns in 2020. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)
{{ article.author_name }}