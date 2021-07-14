 Ranking NC State's best 25 players ahead of '21 by PFF rating: Nos. 16-20
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-14 07:45:30 -0500') }} football

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

With the 2021 NC State football season coming into view, The Wolfpacker is using Pro Football Focus (PFF) ratings to rank the 25 best players on the Wolfpack's roster.

The rankings are based on last season's PFF ratings, and the rankings only include players who played at least 100 snaps least season on offense or defense — with the exception of specialists. In case you missed it, catch up with Nos. 21-25 in the rankings, here:

No. 20 — Redshirt junior offensive lineman Bryson Speas

NC State Wolfpack football Bryson Speas
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Bryson Speas appeared in all 12 games last season and started in seven. (GoPack.com)

PFF Offense Grade: 63.3

Speas was the Swiss Army Knife of the offensive line last season and will once again provide a versatile piece that can play guard or tackle this fall.

The 6-3, 310-pounder recorded three pancake blocks in 16 snaps in the opener, but he played his best football down the stretch.

Speas allowed three sacks last season but didn't give up a single sack in the final seven contests. Considering his versatility, he'll likely contend for a starting gig again this fall.

No. 19 — Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph

NC State Wolfpack football Daniel Joseph
Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph finished tied for eight in the ACC with 6.5 sacks in 2020. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)
