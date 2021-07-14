Ranking NC State's best 25 players ahead of '21 by PFF rating: Nos. 16-20
With the 2021 NC State football season coming into view, The Wolfpacker is using Pro Football Focus (PFF) ratings to rank the 25 best players on the Wolfpack's roster.
The rankings are based on last season's PFF ratings, and the rankings only include players who played at least 100 snaps least season on offense or defense — with the exception of specialists. In case you missed it, catch up with Nos. 21-25 in the rankings, here:
Ranking NC State's best 25 players ahead of '21 by PFF rating: Nos. 21-25
No. 20 — Redshirt junior offensive lineman Bryson Speas
PFF Offense Grade: 63.3
Speas was the Swiss Army Knife of the offensive line last season and will once again provide a versatile piece that can play guard or tackle this fall.
The 6-3, 310-pounder recorded three pancake blocks in 16 snaps in the opener, but he played his best football down the stretch.
Speas allowed three sacks last season but didn't give up a single sack in the final seven contests. Considering his versatility, he'll likely contend for a starting gig again this fall.
No. 19 — Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news