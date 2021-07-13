Ranking NC State's best 25 players ahead of '21 by PFF rating: Nos. 21-25

With the 2021 NC State football season coming into view, The Wolfpacker is using Pro Football Focus (PFF) ratings to rank the 25 best players on the Wolfpack's roster. The rankings are based on last season's PFF ratings, and the rankings only include players who played at least 100 snaps least season on offense or defense — with the exception of specialists. Let's get into the rankings, starting with No. 25.



No. 25 — Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Dylan McMahon

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Dylan McMahon started in seven of his nine appearances last fall. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

PFF Offense Grade: 59.0 Don't let McMahon's redshirt freshman title fool you, the 6-4, 300-pounder has about a season's worth of starting experience entering his third year in the program. McMahon has earned eight starts in 13 career appearances. Seven of those starts were during the Pack's final nine contests last season, and his only other was against Clemson in 2019. He played most of his snaps at right guard but was used sparingly at left guard. According to PFF, McMahon forfeited just one sack last season but was also tagged with 11 quarterback hurries and four penalties.

No. 24 — Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson led the ACC with 108 tackles in 2020 and became the first Wolfpack player to do so since 2000. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer) (ACC Football)

PFF Defense Grade: 60.9 This one will be the headscratcher for Wolfpack fans. How could the ACC's leading tackler in 2020 be ranked this low on the list? After all, Wilson is one of a few contenders to claim the league's preseason Defensive Player of the Year title later this summer. PFF grades are formulated from various data points, and Wilson is an outlier that holds significantly more value than his player rating here. PFF also significantly punishes players for penalties committed when formulating game grades, which is likely the culprit for Wilson. As talented as the Wolfpack linebacker is, he struggled with penalties last season in brief moments of overaggression. The 6-4, 240-pounder received a grade of 70.0 or higher in three contests: Syracuse (75.8), Duke (72.9) and Pittsburgh (70.0). He also earned game grades of 45.0 or lower twice: North Carolina (42.8) and Wake Forest (32.7). He committed six penalties in 2020, two of which were in the Wake Forest game that he graded so poorly in. While the PFF grades suggest one story, Wilson was one of the best linebackers in the ACC last season and was arguably NC State's best defensive player. He led the ACC with 108 tackles, becoming the first Wolfpack player to do so since 2000. He also led the Pack in tackles for loss (11.5) and interceptions (2.0).

No. 23 — Freshman corner Aydan White

Freshman corner Aydan White made his first career interception in the fourth quarter of NC State's 15-14 win over Liberty. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

PFF Defense Grade: 62.1 White likely wasn't scheduled to become an active contributor in the secondary rotation last fall, but he certainly made the most of significant snaps in each of the Pack's final four contests. Appearing in just six defensive snaps in the first eight games, White made his presence known in his crunch time debut against Liberty. The 6-0, 178-pounder intercepted Flames quarterback Malik Willis in Liberty territory with 9:32 left in the fourth quarter, setting up a Wolfpack touchdown that gave NC State the 15-14 lead it would ultimately hang on to for the victory.

No. 22 — Junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams

Junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams's eight pass breakups were the second-most on the team. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

PFF Defense Grade: 62.7 Baker-Williams was a consistent mainstay in the Wolfpack secondary last season while playing arguably the toughest position on defense. The 6-0, 209-pounder started in all 10 contests in which he appeared and put up impressive numbers. His eight pass breakups were the second-most on the team, and he was one of nine Wolfpack players to record an interception. He also led the secondary with 1.5 sacks and five quarterback pressures.

No. 21 — Sophomore safety Jakeen Harris