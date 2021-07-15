Ranking NC State's best 25 players ahead of '21 by PFF rating: Nos. 11-15

The rankings are based on last season's PFF ratings, and the rankings only include players who played at least 100 snaps least season on offense or defense — with the exception of specialists. In case you missed it, catch up with Nos. 16-25 in the rankings, here:

With the 2021 NC State football season coming into view, The Wolfpacker is using Pro Football Focus (PFF) ratings to rank the 25 best players on the Wolfpack's roster.

PFF Defense Grade: 66.7

Pierre-Louis was thrown into the fire in his first collegiate season. He was one of three true freshman on NC State to start in a game and was the only to get the nod in multiple contests.

He got his first start in place of starting nickel junior Tyler Baker-Williams in the Virginia game because Baker-Williams was in COVID-19 protocol. He later earned starts against Miami and Florida State once the secondary was leaned out after several injuries at the safety position.

Pierre-Louis finished the season with 27 tackles, one pass break up and one interception. His interception return for 21 yards was the longest of the season for the Wolfpack.