NC State picked up three new in-state football recruits in the class of 2021 last weekend, including the verbal commitment of Sean Brown from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 190-pounds as a two-star safety according to Rivals, Brown becomes the second member of the Hough High secondary to commit to the Wolfpack alongside cornerback Mario Love Jr.

Brown agreed to an interview with The Wolfpacker to give the inside scoop on his commitment and the relationships he formed with some of NC State's coaching staff during the recruiting process: