Q&A: NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck, part one

How important is the spring practice period for future success on offense in the fall, particularly considering last year was your first year with the program and you weren't able to have that?

"Obviously, you have a better chance to evaluate your personnel. You see them in competitive drills, you see them in competitive scrimmages playing with the bullets flying so to speak. That's a big part.

"As far as teaching things that we're doing, it wasn't great in 2020 in terms of not getting to be in front of them and the interaction per se, but we still were able to teach what we needed to get taught to the players. It's just they weren't able to execute it, so you never really knew what you were going to get in 2020 not having the spring.

"The fall was also up and down, we had to shut down for a little bit, things of that nature. Now with things becoming a little bit more normal, not only are you having the opportunity to implement what you're doing, you're able to actually see it. So that helps because you can make the corrections on it."

How much were you actually able to run of your system last year compared to the full playbook and what you might be able to run this year?

"You certainly had to be conscious of that, there's no doubt. We had to change quarterbacks a couple of different times through the course of the year and adjust to what each guy can do. So you have a plan, what you'd like to install. You have your base, meat and potatoes so to speak, structure offensively of what you're going to do and how you're going to do it. And you have a lot of variations off of that, but you weren't able to get to very many of the variations, just weren't able to do that.

"Going through a quarterback change as well, you had to refocus, because you had to look at what does he do well? What routes does he like and what does he see and not see? Things of that nature, where you're at as an O-line. You lost a guy with COVID and you had to use somebody else or a guy was injured. Of that, how do you adjust protection-wise?

"There were a lot of very unique adjustments that had to be made through the course of the season, more so than there was, 'Hey, let's put in more plays.' It was a lot more fixing and refining some of the things we were doing because of the unique circumstances."

How is Devin Leary doing with the rehab process? From what you've seen the spring, is he back to 100 percent or will he still need some time this summer to get back to normal?