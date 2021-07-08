Exclusive Q&A: NC State head coach Dave Doeren, part II

Head coach Dave Doeren also did a one-on-one Q&A with The Wolfpacker , and here is part II of highlights from that interview.

"Tight end and O-line rooms have some good competitive depth. We kind of know who our receivers are, it’s who is going to be the next. Getting that young group to step up, Anthony Smith , Julian Gray , [Joshua] Crabtree , Keyon Lesane , all those guys who have not necessarily made plays, getting that group ready to replace what we have veteran wise.”

“I think the biggest thing is just, while we did take the ball away more last year, continuing to make that a strength of our defense. I think we missed some opportunities. We dropped some interceptions. We need to be a little bit more opportunistic. We weren’t bad, but we want to be top three in the league in takeaways, and that’s an area we can improve.

"I felt like for the most part our issues we had defensively were more personnel-based than anything, where we had the injury bug. Hopefully, won’t have them with the transfers we have coming in, in the secondary and getting Chris Ingram and Teshaun [Smith] back [from injury].

"That competitive depth is required to build on what we want to do week in and week out.”