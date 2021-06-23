Q&A: NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson (part II)

Last season was the first for Tony Gibson as the Wolfpack's defensive coordinator and coaching linebackers.

NC State finished seventh among 15 teams (counting Notre Dame) in points allowed at 29.2 and yards per game surrendered at 415.0. It also finished seventh in total number of interceptions (10) and in rushing yards per game (173.9).

In other words, statistically, it was a middle-of-the-road defense in the ACC. But when you account for the fact that the new defense install was delayed by spring practices being canceled because of COVID-19, then it looks a little more successful in the final analysis.

Four of NC State's final five opponents scored 23 points or fewer, and the other was Syracuse, whose 29 points included a safety and a kick return for a score. Gibson is hoping to build off that momentum.

Part I of our interview with Gibson reflected back on his first year leading the defense and a look at the line.

Here is part II of our Q&A with the NC State defensive coordinator.