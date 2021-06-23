Q&A: NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson (part II)
Last season was the first for Tony Gibson as the Wolfpack's defensive coordinator and coaching linebackers.
NC State finished seventh among 15 teams (counting Notre Dame) in points allowed at 29.2 and yards per game surrendered at 415.0. It also finished seventh in total number of interceptions (10) and in rushing yards per game (173.9).
In other words, statistically, it was a middle-of-the-road defense in the ACC. But when you account for the fact that the new defense install was delayed by spring practices being canceled because of COVID-19, then it looks a little more successful in the final analysis.
Four of NC State's final five opponents scored 23 points or fewer, and the other was Syracuse, whose 29 points included a safety and a kick return for a score. Gibson is hoping to build off that momentum.
Part I of our interview with Gibson reflected back on his first year leading the defense and a look at the line.
Here is part II of our Q&A with the NC State defensive coordinator.
At linebacker, how did spring go?
“With Drake [Thomas] and Payton [Wilson] being out we got to rep a lot of our new guys. It’s a strong group. Obviously played a bunch of ball. We’ve had probably five guys in there that has started in a game.
"Jaylon Scott, the three starters, Levi [Jones], those guys have all played a lot of ball for us. Very excited about that group, and then adding Jordan Poole and Caden Fordham really gave us a boost too and keeps adding to that depth.”
Do people underestimate how athletic Payton Wilson is?
“People ask, how big is he? He’s 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. They’re like, ‘Wow, okay.’
"He’s very athletic, runs really well, plays extremely hard. He’s a prototypical linebacker, whether it’s old school, new school, whatever it is, he can get in there and do whatever.
"He’s a special player, and he’s going to make a lot of money playing this game.”
Can you talk about what Isaiah Moore means to the defense?
“You can’t say enough great things about Isaiah from a leadership standpoint, just football intelligence, the way he plays the game. He’s getting better every single day. He’s got great work ethic.
"It’s just hard to explain in words what he means to this program, this defense and that linebacker room. He’s just a special player and a special kid. We are really looking forward to him having a breakout year, and I shouldn’t say breakout year. He’s been very productive, but I think he doesn’t gain the respect that he deserves in this league."
