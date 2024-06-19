Preview of loaded NCISAA live period event
The NCISAA event this Friday-through-Sunday at Greensboro (N.C.) Day is loaded with talented players.
NC State has zeroed in on Arden (N.C.) Christ School senior post player Zymicah Wilkins, and the Greenies will play five games over the three days in front of college coaches.
Several players will be under evaluation this weekend, hoping to get a Wolfpack offer.
Class of 2025
Friday:
4 p.m. — Greensboro Caldwell Academy vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba (Court 1)
Saturday:
9 a.m. — Greensboro Caldwell Academy vs. Matthews Covenant Day (Court 1)
11 a.m. — Greensboro Caldwell Academy vs. Fayetteville Berean Baptist (Court 2)
Friday:
6 p.m. — Davidson Day vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (Court 2)
Saturday:
2 p.m. — Raleigh Grace Christian vs. Davidson Day (Court 1)
4 p.m. — Davidson Day vs. Cary Academy (Court 3)
Sunday:
10 a.m. — Davidson Day vs. Durham Academy (Court 3)
Friday:
8 p.m. — Arden Christ School vs. Raleigh Ravenscroft (Court 2)
Saturday:
7 p.m. — Arden Christ School vs. Lewisville Forsyth Country Day (Court 1)
9 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Arden Christ School (Court 1)
Sunday:
9 a.m. — Arden Christ School vs. Concord Academy (Court 2)
11 a.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Arden Christ School (Court 1)
Class of 2026
Friday:
Friday:
9 p.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Winston-Salem Calvary Day School (Court 2)
Saturday:
4 p.m. — Charlotte Christian vs. Wilson Greenfield School (Court 2)
6 p.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. High Point Wesleyan (Court 3)
Sunday:
9 a.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Matthews Covenant Day (Court 3)
11 a.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Arden Christ School (Court 1)
Friday:
5 p.m. — Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Raleigh Grace Christian (Court 2)
Saturday:
1 p.m. — Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Charlotte United Faith (Court 1)
3 p.m. — Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Winston-Salem Calvary Day (Court 2)
Sunday:
3 p.m. — High Point Christian vs. Matthews Carmel Christian (Court 1)
5 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Matthews Carmel Christian (Court 2)
Friday:
5 p.m. — Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Raleigh Grace Christian (Court 2)
Saturday:
12 p.m. — Fayetteville Academy vs. Raleigh Grace Christian (Court 3)
Sunday:
2 p.m. — Raleigh Grace Christian vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (Court 3)
5 p.m. — Raleigh Grace Christian vs. Lewisville Forsyth Country Day (Court 1)
Friday:
Friday:
Note: Greensboro Caldwell Academy junior wing Cole Cloer is likely to miss some time due to injury.
Class of 2027
Friday:
7 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Concord Academy (Court 2)
Saturday:
7 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Raleigh Ravenscroft (Court 3)
9 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Arden Christ School (Court 1)
Sunday:
1 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Charlotte United Faith (Court 2)
5 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Matthews Carmel Christian (Court 2)
Friday:
3 p.m. — Burlington Christian vs. Fayetteville Trinity Academy (Court 3)
Saturday:
8 a.m. — Burlington Christian vs. Gaston Day (Court 1)
10 a.m. — Burlington Christian vs. Lee Christian (Court 3)
Class of 2028
Saturday:
4 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Charlotte Country Day (Court 1)
6 p.m. — Charlotte Country Day vs. Wake Christian (Court 2)
Sunday:
8 a.m. — Charlotte Country Day vs. Durham Academy (Court 2)
10 a.m. — Charlotte Country Day vs. Winston-Salem Calvary Day (Court 1)
