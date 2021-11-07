 Below are the various news items from Sunday morning, highlighted by NC State's key win over Florida State in football.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-07 08:44:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Postgame newsstand — Nov. 7

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Below are the various news items from Sunday morning, highlighted by NC State's key win over Florida State in football.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central —Notebook: New playmakers spark NC State's 28-14 win over FSU

The Wolfpack Central — Well-rounded No. 19 NC State puts away Florida State

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren after FSU win

The Wolfpack Central — Video: Tanner Ingle, Trent Pennix discuss big FSU victory

The Wolfpack Central — Final: No. 19 NC State 28, Florida State 14 (with stats)

Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s what NC State’s path to an ACC championship looks like after a win over FSU

Fayetteville Observer — NC State shakes off Florida State to set-up showdown against Wake Forest

Fayetteville Observer — NC State believes they're the top of the ACC. Now they must prove it.

Fayetteville Observer — PHOTOS: NC State football at FSU

GoPack.com — #19 Wolfpack Gets Four TD Effort from Leary in 28-14 Win

GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Claims Six Titles at The Citadel Open

GoPack.com — #14 Rifle Heads North to Face #8 Ohio State

Technician — Pack football wins in Tallahassee, defense holds after quick second-half TDs

Technician — Wolfpack wrestling boasts 15 top-three finishes, claims six titles in The Citadel Open

Warchant —Clark: No Travis, no chance for Seminoles against N.C. State

Warchant —Wolfpack, widespread illness too much for FSU Football to overcome

Warchant —Warchant Wrap: Corey and Ira break down FSU's loss to Wolfpack

Warchant —Warchant TV: Norvell discusses FSU's 28-14 loss to N.C. State

Warchant —No. 19 N.C. State stuffs FSU rally, cruises to 28-14 victory

Warchant — Warchant TV: FSU-N.C. State Football Postgame Show

Tallahassee Democrat — FSU was short several players this week leading up to NC State game

Tallahassee Democrat — Weiler: FSU's culture growth under Norvell is clear but hasn't led to wins

Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State vs. N.C. State | PHOTOS

Orlando Sentinel — 3 things we learned from FSU coming up short vs. N.C. State

Orlando Sentinel — Surprise starter McKenzie Milton can’t spark FSU past No. 19 N.C. State

Orlando Sentinel — FSU hopes to rebound from loss against N.C. State

Tweets of the day

Videos of the day

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}