{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 14:37:40 -0500') }} football Edit

No. 19 NC State at Florida State game blog

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State is looking to continue its winning ways, carrying a 6-2 overall record and 3-1 ACC mark, aiming for an Atlantic Division title.

The Wolfpack travel to play a struggling Florida State squad, who is 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.

Fans can discuss the game on premium Hands in the Dirt message board game thread.

Updates from the game will be posted in this blog.

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton is expected to get the start today vs. NC State.
Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton is expected to get the start today vs. NC State. (Melina Myers/USAToday Sports Images)

Pregame key note (3:30 p.m.)

