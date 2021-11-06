No. 19 NC State at Florida State game blog

NC State is looking to continue its winning ways, carrying a 6-2 overall record and 3-1 ACC mark, aiming for an Atlantic Division title.

The Wolfpack travel to play a struggling Florida State squad, who is 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.

Fans can discuss the game on premium Hands in the Dirt message board game thread.

Updates from the game will be posted in this blog.