Notebook: New playmakers spark NC State's 28-14 win over FSU

Adjustments and players stepping up were the theme of Saturday, but the rocky steady presence of redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary continued. Leary threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 22 passing scores over his last seven games. His six-game interception drought came to an end, but even that had an asterisk next to it — he threw an interception on a Hail Mary pass to end the first half. NC State improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the ACC, and play at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday on the ACC Network. "It was like watching an artist out there," said NC State junior safety Tanner Ingle on Leary. "Leary is just dime people up."

“Devin Leary continues to operate the offense so well,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said. “Having a poised quarterback helps you in scenarios like that. “I think he is managing the offense really well, making smart decisions and taking care of the ball. He is giving his guys a chance. Every time he wins a game, it grows for any player.” What made the offensive performance that much more impressive was it didn’t come from all the usual cast of characters. Wide receivers Emeka Emezie, a senior, redshirt sophomore Devin Carter and redshirt junior Thayer Thomas didn’t catch a pass in the first half, and only combined for three grabs for 11 yards. Different names popped up with four different players catching touchdown grabs — H-backs Trent Pennix, a redshirt sophomore, and redshirt freshman Christopher Toudle, graduate senior wide receiver C.J. Riley and junior running back Ricky Person broke the game open with a 43-yard screen pass for a score. “That is what makes a good football team because if they take away Option A, you have to have B, C and D,” Doeren said. “We can spread it around to a lot of different people. “It says a lot about guys seizing the moment.” Riley had a 62-yard bomb down the middle and Pennix broke free for a 45-yard score. The latter had three catches for a team-high 97 yards and the lone score. “It is a testament to Devin in finding the open guy,” Doeren said. “Trent Pennix sparks us on a naked [bootleg]. It was really good to see other guys because they were keying in on Emeka. It was hard for him to get open because they had press with a safety over the top most of the night.” Pennix said he had all the faith that they'd pull out the win. This was the first time NC State has defeated both Clemson and Florida State in the same season since 2001. "We just have to be ready when our name is called," Pennix said. "We have so much talent in our [tight ends/H-back] room. "Just seeing him [Leary] grow, and growing with him, and building that chemistry every year. We've become more of a family. We are there to play for our brothers and not be selfish."

Next man up on defense

NC State played without junior nickel back Tyler Baker-Williams, and early in the game, defensive end Savion Jackson suffered a game-ending injury. The defense had already been missing redshirt freshman nose tackle C.J. Clark, linebackers Payton Wilson, a redshirt sophomore, and redshirt junior Isaiah Moore and graduate senior safety Cyrus Fagan. Doeren joked that if he had made a list of players he’d least likely think his defense could afford to miss, many of those names would be on it. He is hopeful that Baker-Williams and Jackson will be ready for at Wake Forest. “He [Baker-Williams] will be back and this was a short-time thing,” Doeren said. Florida State struggled offensively outside of the third quarter, and was held to 27 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown. Backup quarterback McKenzie Milton added 233 passing yards and a score, but the defense more than held up on its end. Ingle led the way with 13 tackles and the Wolfpack got three sacks, including from backup defensive lineman Davin Vann, a freshman, and redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante, who filled in for Jackson. New freshman nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis snagged an interception, plus added a tackle. Ingle said the players practice as if they'll be starting at any moment, and trust defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. "It is just becoming a theme for us, just next man up regardless of the situation," Ingle said. "This is what we work for. We want to win a championship." Doeren also turned to freshman outside linebacker Devon Betty this week, and he finished with seven tackles and two tackles for loss. “The guys are just playing so hard,” Doeren said. “I’m so proud of them.”

Who to game plan for