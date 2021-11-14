 The various headlines and tweets from Sunday morning for NC State Wolfpack athletics.
News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-14 09:19:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Postgame newsstand — Nov. 14

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The various headlines and tweets from Sunday morning.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State will need help in Atlantic Division

The Wolfpack Central — Videos: NC State, players frustrated with loss

The Wolfpack Central — Box score: No. 12 Wake Forest 45, No. 16 NC State 42

The Wolfpack Central — Final: No. 12 Wake Forest 45, No. 16 NC State 42 (plus final stats)

The Wolfpack Central — NC State hoops makes big plays in clutch

The Wolfpack Central — Casey Morsell sparks NC State past Colgate

Raleigh News & Observer — NC State QB Devin Leary is an ‘artist’ for the Wolfpack, the football field his canvas

Raleigh News & Observer — Wake Forest outlasts NC State in ACC thriller. What we learned in the Wolfpack’s loss

Raleigh News & Observer — Photos: NC State battles Wake Forest in college football action

Charlotte Observer — NC State lost the battle of Atlantic attrition in a division showdown at Wake Forest

Fayetteville Observer — Loss to Wake Forest likely ends ACC title shot for N.C. Stat

Fayetteville Observer — NC State defensive lineman won't play against Wake Forest

Greensboro News-Record — Nine different players catch at least one pass to help Wake Forest's offense stay in the fast lane

Greensboro News-Record — Greensboro Day stuns Oak Hill 55-54

Greensboro News-Record — Wake Forest's path to ACC's Atlantic Division title continues with 45-42 win over N.C. State

GoPack.com — Morsell and Seabron Lead Pack Past Colgate

GoPack.com — Pack Falls at Wake Forest in Shootout

GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Prepped For NCAA First Round Matchup At No. 22 South Florida

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Wrestling Club Open Set for Sunday

Technician — Self-inflicted issues plague NC State football in heartbreaking loss to Wake Forest

Technician — NC State men’s basketball barely brushes past Colgate

Technician — Wake Forest again spoils potentially special NC State season

Technician — NCSU Men's Basketball Vs. Colgate

