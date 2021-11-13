Game blog: NC State at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM — NC State is gunning for a chance to represent the Atlantic Division in the ACC title game, and it starts with a big game at Wake Forest on Saturday. Fans can discuss the game on premium Hands in the Dirt message board game thread. Updates from the game will be posted in this blog.

NC State at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Emeka Emezie for eight points (11:14 p.m.)

Emeka Emezie snags the 13-yard touchdown catch, and NC State goes for the two-point conversion, which Emezie also catches. Wake Forest leads 38-35 with 8:07 left in the game.

WFU goes up 11 (11:00 p.m.)

Wake Forest with the nice play call and running back Justice Ellison slips out to the right for the easy 4-yard touchdown. Wake Forest leads 38-27 with 10:05 left in the game.

Statistics through three quarters (10:48 p.m.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGF0aXN0aWNzIGFmdGVyIHRocmVlIHF1YXJ0ZXI6IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81bTJhWUJHSzlnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNW0y YVlCR0s5ZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGVXb2xmcGFja0NlbnRyYWwgKEBO Q1N0YXRlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05D U3RhdGVSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTk3Mjk3MTM2MjMwMTEzMzY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Amazing NC State interception (10:45 p.m.)

Play of the year candidate with Derrek Pitts getting the interception off the deflection caused by Tanner Ingle in the end zone. There is 11 seconds left in the third quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaXBwZWQgYW5kIFBJQ0tFRCDwn5C6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFja0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBQYWNrRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OcVdl c2V5cXJUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTnFXZXNleXFyVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBQ0MgTmV0d29yayAoQGFjY25ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWNjbmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTczMTcwMDk4 OTE5MDE0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Wake Forest with an answer (10:10 p.m.)

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman scrambles and he finds tight end Brandon Chapman for a five-yard touchdown. Wake Forest leads 31-27 with 11:07 left in the third quarter.

Third quarter fireworks (9:54 p.m.)

Zonovan Knight goes 100 yards on the second half kickoff for the touchdown to give NC State a 27-24 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQU0gLi4uIGEg8J+SryB5ZCBraWNrb2ZmIHJldHVybiBmb3IgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rbmlnaHRfem9ub3Zhbj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa25pZ2h0X3pvbm92YW48L2E+ISEhPGJyPjxi cj5MYXN0IDIgS09ScyBmb3IgQkFNLCAxNzIgeWFyZHMhPGJyPjxicj5QYWNr IHRha2VzIGl0cyAxc3QgbGVhZCBvZiB0aGUgZGF5IG9uIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBr aWNrIG9mIHRoZSBzZWNvbmQgaGFsZiwgMjctMjQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby83MGZ1RTh1WXF4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNzBmdUU4dVlx eDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOQyBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFBhY2tGb290 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWNrRm9vdGJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTk3MTc0NzM4MDUwOTA4MjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Halftime statistics

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc3RhdHMgZnJvbSBoYWxmdGltZTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0kzdmtqU1VVZ2EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JM3ZralNVVWdh PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRoZVdvbGZwYWNrQ2VudHJhbCAoQE5DU3RhdGVS aXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNTdGF0ZVJp dmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTcxOTQ4MzQ1OTcxOTE3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

WFU tacks on three points before halftime (9:33 p.m.)

Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba makes a 45-yard field goal and the Demon Deacons lead NC State 24-20 at halftime. The play was set up by Taylor Morin's 43-yard kick return.

End of first half magic (9:26 p.m.)

Quarterback Devin Leary found wide receiver Devin Carter on a 21-yard post pass, and Wake Forest leads 21-20 with 28 seconds left in the first half.

Zonovan Knight's kickoff return sparks NC State (9:16 p.m.)

Emeka Emezie goes up to the 28-yard touchdown catch, 21-13 WFU leads with 1:47 left in the second quarter. The play was set up by Zonovan Knight's 72-yard kickoff return.

NC State turnover proves costly (9:13 p.m.)

WFU's J.J. Roberts causes a fumble against Devin Carter, and Treveon Redd returns it to the NCSU 5-yard line. Sam Hartman keeps it himself for a 5-yard touchdown run, 21-6 WFU with 2:05 left in the first half.

Wake Forest, NC State trade interceptions (8:44 p.m.)

Wake Forest defensive back J.J. Roberts got an interception against NC State quarterback Devin Leary, but then two plays later, Shyheim Battle gets the interception for the Wolfpack.

Wake Forest strikes again (8:26 p.m.)

WFU receiver Ke'Shawn Williams turns on the jets for a 34-yard gain, and then Justice Ellison plunged in from the one-yard line. WFU leads 14-6 with 14:34 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (8:21 p.m.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBxdWFydGVyIHN0YXRpc3RpY3M6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby80ZlFOcFZRN0NyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNGZRTnBWUTdD cjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGVXb2xmcGFja0NlbnRyYWwgKEBOQ1N0YXRl Uml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DU3RhdGVS aXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTk2OTMwMTczOTcyODQ4NjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Christopher Dunn with second FG (8:13 p.m.)

Christopher Dunn makes the 46-yard field goal and Wake Forest's lead is now 7-6 with 2:33 left in the first quarter.

Wake Forest goes deep (8:04 p.m.)

Sam Hartman throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry and WFU leads NC State 7-3 with 7:45 left in the first quarter.

NC State scores first

NC State wide receiver Devin Carter caught a 54-yard bomb down the right sideline, which eventually set up a 28-yard field goal by kicker Christopher Dunn. NC State took a 3-0 lead with 11:25 left in the first quarter.

Stats and play-by-play (7:14 p.m.)