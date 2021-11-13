 WINSTON-SALEM — NC State is gunning for a chance to represent the Atlantic Division in the ACC title game.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-13 18:14:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Game blog: NC State at Wake Forest

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

WINSTON-SALEM — NC State is gunning for a chance to represent the Atlantic Division in the ACC title game, and it starts with a big game at Wake Forest on Saturday.

Fans can discuss the game on premium Hands in the Dirt message board game thread.

Updates from the game will be posted in this blog.

NC State at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.
NC State at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Emeka Emezie for eight points (11:14 p.m.)

Emeka Emezie snags the 13-yard touchdown catch, and NC State goes for the two-point conversion, which Emezie also catches. Wake Forest leads 38-35 with 8:07 left in the game.

WFU goes up 11 (11:00 p.m.)

Wake Forest with the nice play call and running back Justice Ellison slips out to the right for the easy 4-yard touchdown. Wake Forest leads 38-27 with 10:05 left in the game.

Statistics through three quarters (10:48 p.m.)

Amazing NC State interception (10:45 p.m.)

Play of the year candidate with Derrek Pitts getting the interception off the deflection caused by Tanner Ingle in the end zone. There is 11 seconds left in the third quarter.

Wake Forest with an answer (10:10 p.m.)

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman scrambles and he finds tight end Brandon Chapman for a five-yard touchdown. Wake Forest leads 31-27 with 11:07 left in the third quarter.

Third quarter fireworks (9:54 p.m.)

Zonovan Knight goes 100 yards on the second half kickoff for the touchdown to give NC State a 27-24 lead.

Halftime statistics

WFU tacks on three points before halftime (9:33 p.m.)

Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba makes a 45-yard field goal and the Demon Deacons lead NC State 24-20 at halftime. The play was set up by Taylor Morin's 43-yard kick return.

End of first half magic (9:26 p.m.)

Quarterback Devin Leary found wide receiver Devin Carter on a 21-yard post pass, and Wake Forest leads 21-20 with 28 seconds left in the first half.

Zonovan Knight's kickoff return sparks NC State (9:16 p.m.)

Emeka Emezie goes up to the 28-yard touchdown catch, 21-13 WFU leads with 1:47 left in the second quarter. The play was set up by Zonovan Knight's 72-yard kickoff return.

NC State turnover proves costly (9:13 p.m.)

WFU's J.J. Roberts causes a fumble against Devin Carter, and Treveon Redd returns it to the NCSU 5-yard line. Sam Hartman keeps it himself for a 5-yard touchdown run, 21-6 WFU with 2:05 left in the first half.

Wake Forest, NC State trade interceptions (8:44 p.m.)

Wake Forest defensive back J.J. Roberts got an interception against NC State quarterback Devin Leary, but then two plays later, Shyheim Battle gets the interception for the Wolfpack.

Wake Forest strikes again (8:26 p.m.)

WFU receiver Ke'Shawn Williams turns on the jets for a 34-yard gain, and then Justice Ellison plunged in from the one-yard line. WFU leads 14-6 with 14:34 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (8:21 p.m.)

Christopher Dunn with second FG (8:13 p.m.)

Christopher Dunn makes the 46-yard field goal and Wake Forest's lead is now 7-6 with 2:33 left in the first quarter.

Wake Forest goes deep (8:04 p.m.)

Sam Hartman throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry and WFU leads NC State 7-3 with 7:45 left in the first quarter.

NC State scores first

NC State wide receiver Devin Carter caught a 54-yard bomb down the right sideline, which eventually set up a 28-yard field goal by kicker Christopher Dunn. NC State took a 3-0 lead with 11:25 left in the first quarter.

Stats and play-by-play (7:14 p.m.)

Running box score and play-by-play by Yahoo! Sports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}