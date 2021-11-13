Game blog: NC State at Wake Forest

WFU tacks on three points before halftime (9:33 p.m.)
Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba makes a 45-yard field goal and the Demon Deacons lead NC State 24-20 at halftime. The play was set up by Taylor Morin's 43-yard kick return.
End of first half magic (9:26 p.m.)
Quarterback Devin Leary found wide receiver Devin Carter on a 21-yard post pass, and Wake Forest leads 21-20 with 28 seconds left in the first half.
Zonovan Knight's kickoff return sparks NC State (9:16 p.m.)
Emeka Emezie goes up to the 28-yard touchdown catch, 21-13 WFU leads with 1:47 left in the second quarter. The play was set up by Zonovan Knight's 72-yard kickoff return.
NC State turnover proves costly (9:13 p.m.)
WFU's J.J. Roberts causes a fumble against Devin Carter, and Treveon Redd returns it to the NCSU 5-yard line. Sam Hartman keeps it himself for a 5-yard touchdown run, 21-6 WFU with 2:05 left in the first half.
Wake Forest, NC State trade interceptions (8:44 p.m.)
Wake Forest defensive back J.J. Roberts got an interception against NC State quarterback Devin Leary, but then two plays later, Shyheim Battle gets the interception for the Wolfpack.
Wake Forest strikes again (8:26 p.m.)
WFU receiver Ke'Shawn Williams turns on the jets for a 34-yard gain, and then Justice Ellison plunged in from the one-yard line. WFU leads 14-6 with 14:34 left in the second quarter.
Christopher Dunn makes the 46-yard field goal and Wake Forest's lead is now 7-6 with 2:33 left in the first quarter.
Wake Forest goes deep (8:04 p.m.)
Sam Hartman throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry and WFU leads NC State 7-3 with 7:45 left in the first quarter.
NC State scores first
NC State wide receiver Devin Carter caught a 54-yard bomb down the right sideline, which eventually set up a 28-yard field goal by kicker Christopher Dunn. NC State took a 3-0 lead with 11:25 left in the first quarter.