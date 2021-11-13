Videos: NC State, players frustrated with loss

WINSTON-SALEM — NC State coach Dave Doeren, quarterback Devin Leary and middle linebacker Drake Thomas acknowledged that a large opportunity slipped by them Saturday in falling 45-42 at Wake Forest.

However, that doesn't mean some major goals aren't still available, including a shot at a 10-win season, and perhaps some loftier goals if the Wolfpack can get some help in blemishing Wake Forest's undefeated ACC mark.

