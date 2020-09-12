Co-host Justin H. Williams and special guest co-host Ryan Tice bring you a special Pack Pros preview episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Analysis of the upcoming season for almost every former NC State football player currently on an NFL roster

-Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers now with the Indianapolis Colts

-Russell Wilson is yet again an NFL MVP Award contender

-Bradley Chubb returns from injury in year three of his pro career

-AND much more!

