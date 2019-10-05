The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 5
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State basketball media day, part II
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State basketball media day, part I
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Sky's the limit for NC State tight end commit Ezemdi Udoh
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts likes his roster
• Charlotte Observer — Scarlet and Silver. Providence Day 4-star recruit Jacolbe Cowan picks Ohio State
• Charlotte Observer — Christ School ruins big day at Providence Day
• GoPack.com — Kemp and Evans Lead Wolfpack to First ACC Win
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Blanks Fighting Irish in 2-0 Victory
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Welcomes Boston College Saturday In Annual Pink Match
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Cross Country Squads Take Home Pair of Top-Four Finishes at Notre Dame Invitational
• GoPack.com — Pack to Host Wolfpack Intercollegiate at Lonnie Poole this Weekend
• Technician — Men’s soccer sets the expectation with Durand leading the way
• Technician — Muskwe, Garcia grab goals as Wolfpack takes down Fighting Irish
• Technician — Men’s soccer honors memory of George Tarantini
Tweets of the day
#NCSU head coach Dave Doreen and #UGA running back coach Dell McGee currently watching Weddington (NC) 2021 #Rivals100 RB Will Shipley take on Charlotte Catholic. @willshipley2021 has two touchdowns on the evening.— Jarrod (@jhardy575) October 5, 2019
photo creds @JacobTurnerTHI pic.twitter.com/oLZylyhdRb
🗓 Locked In 🗓— 🅚🅔🅞🅝 🅐🅜🅑🅡🅞🅢🅔 (@KeonAmbrose) October 4, 2019
DAYTON ✈️🔵 #Flyers ✅
NC STATE 🐺🔴 #WolfPack ✅
ARKANSAS 🐗⚪️ #WPS
(Oct 11-13)
Next up...
📍Fayetteville, AR
👊🏾 Razorbacks lets go! 🐗 🏁
2022 American Heritage DB Earl Little Jr. (yes that Earl Little) earned a #Canes offer tonight after showing out with UM staff in the stands vs. Cardinal Gibbons. LSU, OU, Nebraska, Syracuse, and NC State have already thrown down for the 6-0 165 pound cornerback https://t.co/lHjPDgX4t8— Stefan Adams (@stefan_adams305) October 5, 2019
Video of the day
