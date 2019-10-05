Note, the following players were not there: redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk (suspended), junior guard Blake Harris (illness) and freshman wing Dereon Seabron (class).

Here are posed shots with each NC State basketball player, courtesy The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook