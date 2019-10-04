Photo gallery: NC State basketball media day, part I
Here are some photos from the interview portion of Thursday's NC State basketball media day, courtesy The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin.
Related links:
• Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts likes his roster
• Notebook: NC State coach Kevin Keatts clarifies D.J. Funderburk's status
