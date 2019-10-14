News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 14

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 16, Syracuse 10

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State tops Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Senior center Ebenezer Dowuona felt at home at NC State

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Draws With #20 Virginia Tech, 1-1

• GoPack.com — Volleyball Sweeps Miami for First Time Since 2010

• GoPack.com — Shipp Finishes in Second Place at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

• Technician — Wolfpack, Hokies draw as weather ends contest early

• Technician — Men’s soccer travels to South Carolina in nonconference matchup

• Technician — Men’s golf finishes sixth in Tennessee, Benjamin Shipp takes second

• Technician — NC State women’s golf struggles in Chapel Hill

• Technician — Wolfpack gets first sweep of ACC play over Miami


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

