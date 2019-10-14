The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 14
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 16, Syracuse 10
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State tops Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Senior center Ebenezer Dowuona felt at home at NC State
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Draws With #20 Virginia Tech, 1-1
• GoPack.com — Volleyball Sweeps Miami for First Time Since 2010
• GoPack.com — Shipp Finishes in Second Place at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
• Technician — Wolfpack, Hokies draw as weather ends contest early
• Technician — Men’s soccer travels to South Carolina in nonconference matchup
• Technician — Men’s golf finishes sixth in Tennessee, Benjamin Shipp takes second
• Technician — NC State women’s golf struggles in Chapel Hill
• Technician — Wolfpack gets first sweep of ACC play over Miami
Tweets of the day
Twofer for the Wolfpack: Caroline Sheble of @NOVAofvaswim Sends Verbal to NC State @packswimdive for 2021-22 https://t.co/RSrX5Zwyal— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) October 14, 2019
My interview with ACC Commissioner John Swofford. The success of @accmbb and the great unknowns with the Fair Pay to Play Act. https://t.co/gILtWXivTd— Jeff Gravley (@jgravleyWRAL) October 14, 2019
Attended game Thursday night. Thanks @coachdeskitch and one for the win column. Wolfpack 16 - Syracuse 10. Keep them grinding @CoachGarrisonOL pic.twitter.com/PHI2Liveuc— BigCountry_77 (@bigcountry77imp) October 13, 2019
Video of the day
