{{ timeAgo('2019-10-13 09:16:00 -0500') }} basketball

Senior center Ebenezer Dowuona felt at home at NC State

Jacey Zembal
Editor

Senior center Ebenezer Dowuona started dreaming a little bit of what it would be like to play for NC State during his official visit Sept. 13-15.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect still wanted to check out South Florida and Pittsburgh to be sure, but he knew Friday was time. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder picked NC State over Pitt, USF, Denver and San Diego State, and his relationship with head coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Roy Roberson were big reasons why.

Newnan (Ga.) Heritage School senior center Ebenezer Dowuona committed to NC State on Friday.
