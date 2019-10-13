Senior center Ebenezer Dowuona started dreaming a little bit of what it would be like to play for NC State during his official visit Sept. 13-15.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect still wanted to check out South Florida and Pittsburgh to be sure, but he knew Friday was time. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder picked NC State over Pitt, USF, Denver and San Diego State, and his relationship with head coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Roy Roberson were big reasons why.