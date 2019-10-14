NC State football jumped out to a 16-0 lead, and then survived a late Syracuse threat to prevail 16-10 in a much-needed win for the Pack. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key Moment Of The Game

The end of the first half may have been the difference in the game. Operating in the two-minute offense, NC State needed just three plays to cover 61 yards for its lone touchdown of the night. After NCSU took over at its own 39-yard line leading 6-0 with 1:45 left in the first half, freshman running back Zonovan Knight had back-to-back runs of 11 and 18 yards. NC State called a timeout with 1:23 left, and it dialed up a trick play. Redshirt sophomore receiver Thayer Thomas took the lateral from redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman, and he then threw it back across the field to a wide-open redshirt freshman running back Trent Pennix. The pass may have been slightly underthrown, but it did not matter as Pennix could have walked in for the score. Syracuse, now trailing 13-0, seemed intent to go into the locker room at that point after running twice for a net of no gain. NC State sensed a potential chance to get the ball back one more time and called timeout with 18 seconds left. Syracuse then went for the bomb and connected, as quarterback Tommy DeVito found Trishton Jackson for a 52-yard gain to the NC State 26-yard line. That set up a 44-yard field goal attempt by the reigning Lou Groza Award winner for college football’s top field goal kicker, Andre Szmyt, but his 44-yard clanked off the left upright as time expired. That missed field goal would loom large late in the game.

Three Things That Worked

1. Defense for three quarters Syracuse entered the third quarter with just 10 first downs, five rushing yards, 178 total yards and an average of 3.9 yards per play. It had punted on seven of its nine possessions. 2. Special teams Syracuse may have the best special teams unit in the ACC if not the country. It boasts a kicker-combination that could both be first-team All-ACC and has a dangerous returner in receiver Sean Riley. Yet, NC State was the team that delivered a flawless performance on special teams while Syracuse had several mistakes (missed field goal, two short punts and a kickoff that went out of bounds). 3. Surviving It was a short-handed Wolfpack team that saw its starting corner Chris Ingram, a junior, go down with an apparently knee injury on the long pass to Jackson to end the first half. The young, inexperienced NC State team appeared headed to a defeat not dissimilar to the heartbreaking loss to Wake Forest last year, but the Pack held defensively on the game’s final drive to preserve what could prove to be a crucial victory.

Three Things That Did Not Work

1. Red zone offense Yes, NC State scored both times it reached the red zone, but they were both field goals. In the past two games, it has just one touchdown in six trips inside the 20. Scoring TDs against Syracuse would have iced the game before the fourth quarter started and probably left a lot of observers feeling better about the Pack’s performance. 2. Fourth quarter defense Whether it was because they were tired or Syracuse found a rhythm, the bottom line is the defense allowed more yards in the fourth quarter (180) as it did in the first three combined (178). 3. Emerging unscathed Two starters on defense, Ingram and fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams, left the game with injuries. Smith-Williams was playing just his second game back since returning from an injury that cost him two games earlier in the season. Ingram was the third corner to go down, with fellow starter Nick McCloud, a senior, having been out since the opener and redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer out for the year after getting hurt at Florida State. This is on top of an offense that is without five players, three for the season, who were projected starters going into preseason camp. Every college football team goes through a season where it is terribly snake-bitten with injuries. This is beginning to look like such one for the Pack.

Position-By-Position Battles