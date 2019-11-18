News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 18

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Louisville 34, NC State 20

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State falls to Louisville

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State wins in Reynolds Coliseum

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — As losses pile up, Thomas, Pack pledge to ‘continue to fight’

• Raleigh News & Observer — Ranking the 25 best 2020 high school basketball recruits in North and South Carolina

• Charlotte Observer — 2019-20 Charlotte Observer high school basketball preview

• Greensboro News-Record — Big Four postseason picture: It's not lookin' good

• Wilmington Star-News — Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame announces 2020 class

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 13

• GoPack.com — Five from @PackWrestle Claim Tournament Titles

• Technician — Pack wrestling handily sweeps Wolfpack duals

• Technician — Pack rifle finishes fall schedule strong

• Technician — Georgia Tech sweeps Pack volleyball 3-0


