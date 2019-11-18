Top 8️⃣ No Order I Will be committing December 18th 💯 #MT4L @Hayesfawcett3 @BallCoach34 @GJrWorth pic.twitter.com/0gEqAe3WC8

Blessed and Grateful for a offer from @PackFootball ! Big thanks @StateCoachD @coachdeskitch @BillyGlasscock4 @CoachQ_NCSU pic.twitter.com/WYGuyhUJpV

Im okay! Thank you for the thoughts and prayers

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook